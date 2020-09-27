The Man Who Laughs (1928) - Mary Philbin, Conrad Veidt

Plot synopsis: When a proud noble refuses to kiss the hand of the despotic King James in 1690, he is cruelly executed and his son surgically disfigured.

Director: Paul Leni Writers: Victor Hugo, J.

Grubb Alexander, Walter Anthony Stars: Mary Philbin, Conrad Veidt, Julius Molnar Genre: Drama, Horror The Man Who Laughs is a 1928 American silent romantic drama film directed by the German Expressionist filmmaker Paul Leni.

The film is an adaptation of Victor Hugo's 1869 novel of the same name and stars Mary Philbin as the blind Dea and Conrad Veidt as Gwynplaine.

The film is known for the grim carnival freak-like grin on the character Gwynplaine's face, which often leads it to be classified as a horror film.