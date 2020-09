Chabad Tucson to remember Jewish victims of COVID-19 during Yom Kippur Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:59s - Published 3 minutes ago Chabad Tucson to remember Jewish victims of COVID-19 during Yom Kippur Chabad Lubavitch of Tucson will hold a special synagogue service during Yom Kippur to remember Jewish victims of COVID-19 Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TOMORROW. IT'S CONSIDERED THEHOLIEST DAY -- IN THE JEWISHCALENDAR. YOM KIPPUR MEANS"DAY OF ATONEMENT" AND REFERSTO THE ANNUAL JEWISHOBSERVANCE OF FASTING, PRAYER,AND REPENTANCE. TO MEMORIALIZETHE JEWISH COVID-19 VICTIMS --CHABAD TUCSON WILL DO A NAMEREADING -- DURING A PRAYER FORTHE DEPARTED TOMORROW. DURINGYOM KIPPUR WE HAVE SOMETHINGCALLED THE YIZKOR SERVICEWHICH IS A MEMORIAL SERVICEFOR THOSE WHO HAVE BEENDEPARTED SADLY THIS YEAR THATLIST IS VERY LONG BECAUSETHERE IS OVER ONE THOUSAND TWOHUNDRED JEWISH VICTIMS FROMTHE CORONA VIRUS THAT HAVEBEEN RECORDED AND WE'LL BEREADING THEM ALL DURING OURMEMORIAL SERVICE PAYINGTRIBUTE TO THERE SOULS AND TOTHE LIVES THAT HAVE BEEN LOST.USUALLY -- YOM KIPPUR INCLUDESIN-PERSON SERVICES -- BUT --THIS YEAR MANY JEWISH LEADERSARE ENCOURAGING PEOPLE FOLLOWCOVID-19 SAFETY GUILDELINESAND ABSTAIN FROM LARGEGATHERINGS.WE'LL HAVE ON





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Yom Kippur Services Will Be Much Different Due To Coronavirus Pandemic



In non-pandemic times, synagogues would host crowded services. But, not this year. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:54 Published 2 days ago KC-area congregations adapt for Yom Kippur observance



Yom Kippur will look and feel very different for Kansas City's Jewish communities this year. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:36 Published 3 days ago Synagogue Prepares To Live Stream Services For Jewish High Holy Days



The coronavirus pandemic means Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services will look very different. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:59 Published 2 weeks ago