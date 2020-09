Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We'll have some showers developing today or possibly a stray rumble of thunder.

Highs will be around 60.

Any stray evening shower will end, then we'll have partial clearing.

Lows will be in the mid-40s.

We could see an afternoon shower Tuesday with a high around 60 again.

The chances of rain continue on Tuesday night with lows in the low-40s.

Temperatures will get even cooler by Thursday and Friday and into the weekend, with temps struggling to make it to 50ยฐ by Friday.

It does appear some frost and freeze concerns will be a possibility by the end of the week.