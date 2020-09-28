Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We'll have some showers developing today or possibly a stray rumble of thunder.

Highs will be around 60.

Any stray evening shower will end, then we'll have partial clearing.

Lows will be in the mid-40s.

We could see an afternoon shower Tuesday with a high around 60 again.

The chances of rain continue on Tuesday night with lows in the low-40s.

Temperatures will get even cooler by Thursday and Friday and into the weekend, with temps struggling to make it to 50° by Friday.

It does appear some frost and freeze concerns will be a possibility by the end of the week.