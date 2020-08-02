Global  
 

Cleveland-Cliffs, North America's largest producer of iron ore pellets, to acquire ArcelorMittal USA in $1.4 billion deal

Cleveland-Cliffs, North America's largest producer of iron ore pellets, to acquire ArcelorMittal USA in $1.4 billion deal

Cleveland-Cliffs, North America's largest producer of iron ore pellets, to acquire ArcelorMittal USA in $1.4 billion deal

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., one of the largest producers of iron ore and steel in North America, announced on Monday it has agreed to buy the U.S. assets of the world’s largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal USA for $1.4 billion.

