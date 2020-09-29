Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 minutes ago

Amanda Redmon, Chris Dyer and Billy Lytle are running for those seats.

Patrick Hickner, Ryan Allbaugh and David Bordner's school board seats are up for election.

Candidates team up in race for Carroll Consolidated School Board seats, including former principal

Of carroll elementary school is teaming up with two others for the three school board seats up for election.

These are three board members who voted against renewing principal amanda redmon's contract in february.

News 18's anna darling talked with the three candidates about their motivation for running.

Stand up: "it's been almost eight months since the carroll consolidated school board voted not to renew amanda redmon's contract as princip at carroll elementary..a decision that stunned and shocked the community.

Since then the yard signs have "i support amanda redmon" to "vote for amanda redmon."

And she's not doing it alone.

Nat "i move to non- renew amanda redmon's contract as elementary school principal" "i'm really excited to be at clinton central, i've been welcomed, i'm working with a great team of people and it's been good" since the fateful february 11th vote, redmon has moved on to become assistant principal and clinton central high school.

But she is still very connected to carroll consolidated schools.

"i'm still living here in flora and my kids still attend carroll schools" redmon is running for patrick hickner's seat on the school board.

"i bring all my educational background and i really feel that's what this board needs.

We need someone who is an educator."

Redmon has teamed up with two other candidates who are running for the other seats up for election.

"i have a very rich and deep history with this school system" billy lytle is running for david bordner's seat.

Bordner is not seeking re-election.

"i've got three children in the school system now, my wife works in the school system, my grandmother taught in the school system for almost 40 years" chris dyer is running for ryan allbaugh's seat.

He says they will each bring their strengths to the table.

"with amanda's education background, billy's business background and i tend to dig into the statutes, rules and the policies.

Interested to see how those three aspects of the job can come together" a priority for all three is transparency and support for teachers.

"there's not a lot of transparency, there's not a lot of communication with the public, the public doesn't feel like they are being heard right now" "probably my biggest concern is that we are taking care of our staff and that we are making them feel valued" "it's about how do you keep good people in your system and if we can do that, you build a culture and a culture means excellence within your students and your staff" anna darling news 18.

Jana conn is also running for allbaugh's seat.

We are in contact with conn working to set up an interview.

We also reached out to hickner and allbaugh to talk about their campaigns and have not heard back yet.

We will continue to work to bring you their side of the election.