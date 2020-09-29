Daily Dividend Report: SPG,GPMT,NVT,RGCO

Simon's Board of Directors has declared a $1.30 per common share dividend, payable in cash, for the third quarter 2020.

Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced a common stock dividend for the third quarter 2020.

The dividend will be payable on October 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2020.

The Company intends to release its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 on November 2, 2020, before market open.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2020.

This dividend is payable on October 19, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2020.

NVent Electric announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share on November 6, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2020.

The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, at its meeting on September 28, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2020.

This is the Company's 306th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.