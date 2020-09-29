CDC On Thanksgiving: Virtual Dinner Recommended, Black Friday Shopping Is 'High Risk'

What to buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday



It's the most wonderful time of the year. Credit: Mashable Studio Duration: 04:53 Published 2 days ago

Hosting Thanksgiving During the Pandemic? What You Need To Know!



Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste gives some much needed tips before hosting your Thanksgiving dinner during the pandemic. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago