Paul McCartney 'so happy' he reconciled with John Lennon before his death

Video
Paul McCartney has told John Lennon's son Sean how happy it makes him that he got the chance to reconcile with his Beatles bandmate before his murder.


Jon Bon Jovi previewed new album to Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney [Video]

Jon Bon Jovi previewed new album to Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney

Jon Bon Jovi got the approval of two of his greatest peers - Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney - after finishing work on his new album, 2020.

Sean Ono Lennon to chat to Paul McCartney as part of John Lennon birthday special [Video]

Sean Ono Lennon to chat to Paul McCartney as part of John Lennon birthday special

Sean Ono Lennon has interviewed Sir Paul McCartney about his relationship with his late father as part of a BBC special to mark what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.

Yoko Ono Sues Ex-John Lennon Aide Again for Allegedly Continuing to Exploit Them

 Yoko Ono's returning to battle with a former aide of her late husband John Lennon, claiming the guy's again trying to profit off them, even though he was ordered..
17 New Books to Watch For in October

 New biographies shed light on Malcolm X, Sylvia Plath and the Beatles, plus the latest fiction from Tana French, Martin Amis, Sayaka Murata and more.
K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success [Video]

K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success

Following a record-breaking 2019, boyband BTS reached new heights with hit "Dynamite" getting U.S. Billboard success. But they wish they could celebrate with their fans. Caroline Malone reports.

6th Congressional District Republican Candidate John Paul Moran [Video]

6th Congressional District Republican Candidate John Paul Moran

John Paul Moran, the Republican challenging Democrat Seth Moulton in the 6th Congressional District discusses the issues with WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez.

Paul McCartney thankful he reunited with John Lennon before he passed [Video]

Paul McCartney thankful he reunited with John Lennon before he passed

Sir Paul McCartney has admitted he would have struggled with "heartache" if he hadn't reunited with John Lennon before his death in 1980.

Peace, Flowers & The Occult? Led Zeppelin’s Secrets Exposed In New REELZ Doc [Video]

Peace, Flowers & The Occult? Led Zeppelin’s Secrets Exposed In New REELZ Doc

The new REELZ documentary Led Zeppelin: Breaking The Band takes viewers behind the scenes of the iconic British rock group and into their Occult fascination and unwavering success, as die-hard fans..

