Tampa prepares for more Stanley Cup celebrations

Lightning release Stanley Cup Champions boat parade, fan rally scheduleThe city of Tampa will celebrate the Stanley Cup champions with a boat parade and a fan rally this week. Story: https://bit.ly/3cHoqsV
City of Tampa looks to help concert venues amid pandemicCity of Tampa looks to help concert venues amid pandemic
Junior League of Tampa aims to raise $20,000 and diapers for its Diaper BankThe Junior League of Tampa Diaper Bank combats diaper needs within Hillsborough County by supplying diapers to area programs. Story: https://bit.ly/365mSrF
Tampa leaders looking to increase power of citizen's review board, diversity of police departmentCity of Tampa leaders are looking to increase the power of the Tampa Police Department's Citizen Review Board as well as diversity within the police department.
Bolts touch down Tampa Int'l Airport after winning Stanley CupBolts touch down Tampa Int'l Airport after winning Stanley Cup
Bolts fan patiently wait for new Stanley Cup merchandiseLightning fans waited for 16 years for another Stanley Cup win — so waiting a few hours in line today for championship gear was no match.
Tampa Bay Lightning fans topple lamp post in Stanley Cup win celebrationsElated fans of ice hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning brought down a lamp post outside the Amalie Arena in Tampa while celebrating their team's Stanley Cup win on Monday night (September 28).