Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tampa prepares for more Stanley Cup celebrations

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Tampa prepares for more Stanley Cup celebrations
Tampa prepares for more Stanley Cup celebrations

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tampa, Florida Tampa, Florida City in Central Florida, United States

Lightning release Stanley Cup Champions boat parade, fan rally schedule [Video]

Lightning release Stanley Cup Champions boat parade, fan rally schedule

The city of Tampa will celebrate the Stanley Cup champions with a boat parade and a fan rally this week. Story: https://bit.ly/3cHoqsV

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:38Published
City of Tampa looks to help concert venues amid pandemic [Video]

City of Tampa looks to help concert venues amid pandemic

City of Tampa looks to help concert venues amid pandemic

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:39Published
Junior League of Tampa aims to raise $20,000 and diapers for its Diaper Bank [Video]

Junior League of Tampa aims to raise $20,000 and diapers for its Diaper Bank

The Junior League of Tampa Diaper Bank combats diaper needs within Hillsborough County by supplying diapers to area programs. Story: https://bit.ly/365mSrF

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:48Published
Tampa leaders looking to increase power of citizen's review board, diversity of police department [Video]

Tampa leaders looking to increase power of citizen's review board, diversity of police department

City of Tampa leaders are looking to increase the power of the Tampa Police Department's Citizen Review Board as well as diversity within the police department.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:57Published

Stanley Cup Stanley Cup championship trophy awarded annually in the National Hockey League

Bolts touch down Tampa Int'l Airport after winning Stanley Cup [Video]

Bolts touch down Tampa Int'l Airport after winning Stanley Cup

Bolts touch down Tampa Int'l Airport after winning Stanley Cup

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:03Published
Bolts fan patiently wait for new Stanley Cup merchandise [Video]

Bolts fan patiently wait for new Stanley Cup merchandise

Lightning fans waited for 16 years for another Stanley Cup win — so waiting a few hours in line today for championship gear was no match.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:30Published

Stanley Cup: Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars to be crowned NHL champions

 The Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2004 with a 4-2 series win over the Dallas Stars.
BBC News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tampa Bay Lightning fans topple lamp post in Stanley Cup win celebrations [Video]

Tampa Bay Lightning fans topple lamp post in Stanley Cup win celebrations

Elated fans of ice hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning brought down a lamp post outside the Amalie Arena in Tampa while celebrating their team's Stanley Cup win on Monday night (September 28).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published