We're Open Y'all: Sunflower Bakehouse

Sunflower Bakehouse wants you to know, "We're Open, Y'all!" With a wide variety of vegan, and gluten-free options - they make "allergy friendly" fun, easy, and delicious!

From cupcakes to nutrient dense salads, burgers, sandwiches, plus savory and sweet seasonal items there is something for everyone.

Visit ilovesunflower.com to order online.