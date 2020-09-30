Twitter is losing its mind over this absolutely massive skeleton decoration Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 minutes ago Twitter is losing its mind over this absolutely massive skeleton decoration Photos of an enormous skeleton lawn ornament have gone viral on Twitter.with users absolutely fawning over the spooky piece of decor.Home Depot’s 12-foot-tall “Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes” makes for a “spine-tingling centerpiece” this Halloween season, according to the product’s official listing.And social media users seem to be particularly obsessed with the decoration.as multiple photos of the somewhat ungainly bone man continue to circulate on Twitter.“The Home Depot giant skeleton is the only good thing to collectively happen to us this year,” one user captioned a collage of the product.the photo series has since been retweeted over 45,000 times and has racked up more than 295,000 likes, as well as tons of hysterical replies.“Adding this to the baby registry,” another user replied 0

