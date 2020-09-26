State Health Department provides guidance for Halloween celebrations

Global  
 

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has announced guidelines for Halloween this year.

First Dr. Box says you should not participate if you are feeling sick or have been exposed to COVID-19.

She also broke activities into three different categories.

Lower-risk activitie... which things you can do at your home or with members of your household.

Moderate-risk activities include activities that are outdoors with a small number of people.

High-risk activities include traditional halloween activities which have large gatherings of people.

Dr. box says it's up to local health authorities on what activities will be allowed.

I think it's really important to remember depending on the amount of community spread you have you local public health individuals along with elected officials may decidedifferently with regards to halloween.

Dr. box also added that costume masks are not a subsitute for cloth mask.

There are 965 new cases




