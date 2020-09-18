Balrampur Rape

Amid outrage over the Hathras rape case, another similar story has now emerged from neighbouring Balrampur.

A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and later died on the way to the hospital.

Both the accused in the Balrampur incident have been arrested.

The mother of the victim said that her daughter was abducted and raped when she had gone for admission in a college.

‘They broke her legs and back, she could not stand or talk, all she said was my stomach is burning,’ said a distraught mother of the victim.

She also added that they had no enmity with the accused or anyone else in the locality.

The police though said that the post mortem report does not confirm these injuries.

Meanwhile, the opposition has lashed out at the Yogi government and slammed it for failing to protect women in the state.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were among those who lashed out at the state government over the spate of rape incidents in the state.

Watch the full video for all the details.