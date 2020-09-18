Balrampur Rape

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:53s - Published
Amid outrage over the Hathras rape case, another similar story has now emerged from neighbouring Balrampur.

A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and later died on the way to the hospital.

Both the accused in the Balrampur incident have been arrested.

The mother of the victim said that her daughter was abducted and raped when she had gone for admission in a college.

‘They broke her legs and back, she could not stand or talk, all she said was my stomach is burning,’ said a distraught mother of the victim.

She also added that they had no enmity with the accused or anyone else in the locality.

The police though said that the post mortem report does not confirm these injuries.

Meanwhile, the opposition has lashed out at the Yogi government and slammed it for failing to protect women in the state.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were among those who lashed out at the state government over the spate of rape incidents in the state.

Watch the full video for all the details.


UP 'jungle raj' has no limits: Congress on Balrampur incident

 The "jungle raj" that has spread in Uttar Pradesh has no limits and the time for accountability is now, the Congress said on Thursday as a Dalit woman in the..
IndiaTimes

22-year-old woman in UP's Balrampur gang-raped, murdered; two arrested

 This comes amid the nationwide outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
DNA

India: Protesters clash with police after rape victim’s cremation [Video]

India: Protesters clash with police after rape victim’s cremation

Protests in spread India after alleged gang rape of Dalit teen whose body was cremated against family's wishes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published

Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates [Video]

Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates

Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation over the Hathras shocker. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has set up a Special Investigation Team in the case and sought a report within seven days. PM Modi also called up the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and called for strict action against the guilty. Uttar Pradesh police is facing fire over the victim’s family members’ allegations that they forcefully cremated the victim’s body in the wee hours despite objections from the family members. The local administration has said that they had sought the family members’ permission before her cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:51Published

Hathras rape: Priyanka Gandhi demands Yogi Adityanath's resignation; UP govt forms 3-member SIT probe panel

 After politics erupted on the death of the Hathras gang-rape victim, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed trial of the Hathras gang-rape case in a fast track court and..
DNA

Honestly use PM Cares Fund for public good, online education of students: Akhilesh

 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the government should "honestly" turn the PM Cares Fund into a "public cares fund" and make..
IndiaTimes
Akhilesh Yadav calls agriculture bills 'conspiracy against farmers' [Video]

Akhilesh Yadav calls agriculture bills 'conspiracy against farmers'

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on September 18 termed the contentious agriculture bills a "conspiracy against farmers". Yadav said, "These bills are anti-farmers and a conspiracy against farmers. In these difficult times, farmers saved our economy but now big industrialists are eying on farming which will render farmers like labourers." "By bringing in this bill, BJP has done the biggest deception with them," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

BJP's slogan is not to 'save daughter' but 'hide facts, save power': Rahul

 "In UP's jungle raj, the persecution of daughters and the government's show of power continues. They were never honored while living and their right to have a..
IndiaTimes

Congress to launch 'Kisan Yatra' from Punjab to Delhi against farm laws, Rahul Gandhi to join

 The Congress party has planned massive protests against the farm laws from September 24 to November 14.
DNA

Balrampur rape: Yogi Adityanath unfit to be Uttar Pradesh CM, says Mayawati

In her most sharp attack against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati on...
IndiaTimes - Published

After Hathras, woman gang-raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, 2 arrested

Amid the nationwide outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman from Hathras,...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Hindu


UP: Two arrested for Dalit woman’s rape, murder

A 22-year-old Dalit woman died after being allegedly sexually assaulted by two youth from another...
IndiaTimes - Published


