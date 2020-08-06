Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom completes shoot, releases new poster

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor to shoot in London for 'Bell Bottom' after Glasgow Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor have finished their Glasgow schedule for the upcoming film, Bell Bottom. They are now set to shoot in London.

Akshay Kumar jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom



Akshay Kumar become the first Bollywood actor to begin work post lockdown at an international location. Him and the team of Bell Bottom took off to Scotland today to being shoot for the movie.Subscribe.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 00:59 Published on August 6, 2020