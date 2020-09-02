Global  
 

Indiana details COVID-19 cases in schools with new dashboard

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
State officials will release to the public a new online tool Wednesday designed to help track coronavirus cases in Indiana schools.

Tool to track coronavirus cases in indiana schools.

An early look at the data during governor holcomb's briefing yesterday shows there are at least 2- thousand 354 positive cases in indiana schools.

The tracker comes as state health officials added 20 more covid-19 deaths to the state's toll




