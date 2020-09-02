Indiana details COVID-19 cases in schools with new dashboard
State officials will release to the public a new online tool Wednesday designed to help track coronavirus cases in Indiana schools.
An early look at the data during governor holcomb's briefing yesterday shows there are at least 2- thousand 354 positive cases in indiana schools.
The tracker comes as state health officials added 20 more covid-19 deaths to the state's toll