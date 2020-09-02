Indiana details COVID-19 cases in schools with new dashboard Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 minutes ago Indiana details COVID-19 cases in schools with new dashboard State officials will release to the public a new online tool Wednesday designed to help track coronavirus cases in Indiana schools. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tool to track coronavirus cases in indiana schools. An early look at the data during governor holcomb's briefing yesterday shows there are at least 2- thousand 354 positive cases in indiana schools. The tracker comes as state health officials added 20 more covid-19 deaths to the state's toll





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Indiana to track COVID-19 in schools with new data dashboard



A new online tool designed to help track COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools is expected to be released by the end of the month. Credit: WFFT Published 6 days ago DOE Contact Tracers Hard At Work



Most of New York City's public school children who have signed up for in-person learning won't set foot in a classroom until next week, but the Department of Education is already reporting coronavirus.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:58 Published 1 week ago Indiana launching new coronavirus guidelines for schools during pandemic



The color-coded system, expected to go live Wednesday, assigns scores to counties based on three key metrics: the number of new cases per 100,000 residents, positivity percentage and change in percent.. Credit: WFFT Published on September 2, 2020

