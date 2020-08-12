Pompeo reconsidering his trip to Asia

Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive



In a newly released video Donald Trump said he's starting to feel better and hopes to "be back soon." The president and his wife Melania recently tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he was fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world. Trump thanked doctors and nurses for treating him and Americans for their well wishes.

