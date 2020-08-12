Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo reconsidering his trip to Asia

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Pompeo reconsidering his trip to Asia

Pompeo reconsidering his trip to Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Mike Pompeo shortens Asian trip amid President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shortened his trip to Asia after President Donald Trump was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Mike Pompeo shortens Asia trip as Trump falls ill, but will visit Japan

 WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Japan from Sunday but will not travel to South Korea and Mongolia as earlier planned, ... ......
WorldNews

Pompeo reconsidering his trip to Asia

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive..
WorldNews
Mike Pompeo: We're praying for the president and the first lady's speedy recovery [Video]

Mike Pompeo: We're praying for the president and the first lady's speedy recovery

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he and his wife have tested negativefor the coronavirus after they were examined on their aeroplane 20 minutesprior to landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Live updates: Trump doctor says he's "not out of the woods"

 But his physician is "cautiously optimistic," and Trump said in a four-minute Twitter video on Saturday night that he is feeling "much better."
CBS News
Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight [Video]

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

Mike Pence ramping up his public appearances while Trump remains hospitalized, concerning experts

 Experts wonder why someone like VP Mike Pence is not in isolation to reduce both his risk of exposure and the vulnerability of the Trump White House.
USATODAY.com

Live updates on Trump and COVID-19: 'Feeling much better' in hospital video; Biden gets tested again today

 President Donald Trump remained in the hospital. Joe Biden will get another test Sunday. Latest updates on COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive [Video]

Trump Records First Message Since Testing Covid-19 Positive

In a newly released video Donald Trump said he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.” The president and his wife Melania recently tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he was fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world. Trump thanked doctors and nurses for treating him and Americans for their well wishes. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:20Published

Asia Asia Continent

China trying to leverage expanding health surveillance in Asia to expand its power: Report

 Thai health authorities in Thailand have launched tracing apps known as "Thai Chana" and "Mor Chana" to track COVID-19 carriers and contain local outbreaks.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Mike Pompeo shortens Asian trip amid President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shortened his trip to Asia after President Donald Trump was...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostWorldNewsIndian ExpressIndiaTimesVOA News


East Asia allies likely to bide time as U.S. election looms over Pompeo trip

A warm welcome and expressions of solidarity against China likely await U.S. Secretary of State Mike...
Japan Today - Published

Pompeo cuts short Asia visit to just Japan after Trump hospitalized

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cut short his trip to Asia this week, a department...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimes



Tweets about this

MoAhmed31358303

MoAhmed RT @Reuters: Pompeo says reconsidering his trip to Asia https://t.co/BZIypBGW7O https://t.co/KzSgsGZro3 5 hours ago

TheAsiaGroup

The Asia Group Following U.S. President Donald Trump's contraction of #COVID19, it remains unclear whether U.S. Secretary of State… https://t.co/8aDKVz3LOJ 7 hours ago

Ditmars

Dave Ditmars RT @Reuters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after President Trump and F… 8 hours ago

sExecutivePower

TOM S. GATES ★ WASHINGTON ALIVE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 WASHINGTON — Pompeo reconsidering his trip to Asia U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was reconsidering h… https://t.co/QsS1Vd1TPY 12 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @NHKWORLD_News: Pompeo tests negative, reconsidering trip to Asia https://t.co/6mZz46Atxz 17 hours ago

baagiih

Baatarchuluun Chagna #Гэнээ Pompeo says reconsidering his trip to Asia https://t.co/mqJ2O6kLMw 20 hours ago

BySilent

Proud2BeLiberal with a Spine Bowling Green Div 4/8 Pompeo says reconsidering his trip to Asia https://t.co/DBkLO9HtaG 22 hours ago

HotelKilo787

Hicham RT @GDarkconrad: #Pompeo heading back to CONUS from Dubrovnik, Pompeo is reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after Pres… 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches [Video]

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
Pompeo meets Czech Prime Minister Babis [Video]

Pompeo meets Czech Prime Minister Babis

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday during a central European trip aimed at discussing energy cooperation, China, Russia and the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published