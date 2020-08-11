Global  
 

From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges

From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges

From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges

Newser reports the charges against disgraced Hollywood mogul and sex offender Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up.

Los Angeles Country prosecutors say Weinstein was charged Friday with the rape of two more women.

The district attorney's office says the charges include three counts of rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation involving the two women.

Tallied up, Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.

The 68-year-old is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York on convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women.


Harvey Weinstein Faces Six Additional Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles

Prosecutors said they would seek Mr. Weinstein’s extradition from prison in New York to face the...
NYTimes.com - Published


Harvey Weinstein Faces New Charges For Sexually Assaulting 2 Women In Beverly Hills [Video]

Harvey Weinstein Faces New Charges For Sexually Assaulting 2 Women In Beverly Hills

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein -- who earlier this year was charged with sexually assaulting three women in the Los Angeles area -- is now accused of raping two more women, L.A. prosecutors..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:33Published
Harvey Weinstein to fight extradition to Los Angeles [Video]

Harvey Weinstein to fight extradition to Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein will fight extradition to Los Angeles for a new s*xual assault trial as he fears contracting Covid-19 for a second time.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published