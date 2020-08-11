From Coast To Coast: Harvey Weinstein Faces New L.A. Rape Charges

Newser reports the charges against disgraced Hollywood mogul and sex offender Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up.

Los Angeles Country prosecutors say Weinstein was charged Friday with the rape of two more women.

The district attorney's office says the charges include three counts of rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation involving the two women.

Tallied up, Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.

The 68-year-old is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York on convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women.