Hawaii Movie (1966) - Julie Andrews, Max von Sydow, Richard Harris

Hawaii Movie (1966) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An American missionary and his wife travel to the exotic island kingdom of Hawaii, intent on converting the natives.

But the clash between the two cultures is too great and instead of understanding there comes tragedy.

Director: George Roy Hill Writers: James A.

Michener, Dalton Trumbo, Daniel Taradash Stars: Julie Andrews, Max von Sydow, Richard Harris Genre: Drama