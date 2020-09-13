Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hawaii Movie (1966) - Julie Andrews, Max von Sydow, Richard Harris

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Hawaii Movie (1966) - Julie Andrews, Max von Sydow, Richard Harris

Hawaii Movie (1966) - Julie Andrews, Max von Sydow, Richard Harris

Hawaii Movie (1966) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An American missionary and his wife travel to the exotic island kingdom of Hawaii, intent on converting the natives.

But the clash between the two cultures is too great and instead of understanding there comes tragedy.

Director: George Roy Hill Writers: James A.

Michener, Dalton Trumbo, Daniel Taradash Stars: Julie Andrews, Max von Sydow, Richard Harris Genre: Drama


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Exorcist movie (1973) [Video]

The Exorcist movie (1973)

The Exorcist movie trailer HD (1973) - Plot synopsis: When a 12-year-old girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her. Director: William..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:42Published