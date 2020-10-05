Global  
 

We'll focus on rugby - and put smiles on faces says Jones

England coach Eddie Jones says he is prioritising ruck speed over COVID concerns.


Eddie Jones has revealed England are sweating on three players who might haveto withdraw from the national training camp due to coronavirus concerns. Headcoach Jones named a much-changed 28-man squad featuring 12 uncapped players onMonday, for a three-day camp. Jones was already unable to select players fromhalf of the Premiership, with the top four embroiled in the play-offs and Saleand Worcester facing a rearranged match on Wednesday after the Sharks’ 19positive Covid cases.

England: Head coach Eddie Jones names 12 uncapped players in training squad

 Head coach Eddie Jones names 12 uncapped players in a much-changed England training squad for this autumn's internationals.
