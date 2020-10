THE PACK Trailer

THE PACK Trailer - Plot synopsis: In this global adventure, 12 teams of dogs and their human companions compete in fun and exciting challenges celebrating their incredible bond.

At stake is a life-changing $750,000 for the winning duo and their charity, $500,000 to the winners plus an additional $250,000 prize amount for the animal charity of their choice.

The Pack is hosted by Gold Medalist skier Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy.