Singer Johnny Nash Dies At 80

Johnny Nash, best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now," has died.

The singer passed away Tuesday morning according to his son, John Nash.

The American reggae and pop music singer-songwriter died from natural causes at his home in Houston.

Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now" hit No.

1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on November 4, 1972, and held the top spot for four weeks.

According to CNN, Johnny Nash began his career as a pop singer in the 1950's.

Nash was 80 years old at the time of his death.


