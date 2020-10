Unemployed workers struggle without stimulus

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:24s - Published 3 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is pushing off talks on the next stimulus bill until after the November election, telling his representatives to stop all negotiations.

FIRST -- THE PRESIDENT IPUSHING OFF TALKS ONTHE NEXT STIMULUS BILLUNTIL AFTER THEELECTION -- TELLING HISREPRESENTATIVES TOSTOP ALL NEGOTIATIONS.NOW MANY LAWMAKERSAND WALL STREETANALYSTS AREWONDERING -- WHY.TONIGHT GOP SENATORSUSAN COLLINS FROMMAINE IS PUSHING FORTALKS TO RESUME --SAYING A RELIEF PACKAGEIS NECESSARY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ TALKED TOSOME LOCAL FAMILIES --WHO AGREE -- THE MONEYIS NEEDED.Terry Baker-Carter/Husbandreceiving unemployment benefits/One day he went in, and thsaid, Well, you got to go backhome, we don't need youtoday,TERRY BAKER-CARTER'SHUSBAND LOST HIS PART-TIME JOB SOON AFTER THEONSET OF THE PANDEMIC.Terry Baker-Carter/Husbandreceiving unemployment benefits/to support both of us on hisretirement.

It's just verydifficultSHE SAYS IT TOOK THEMFOUR MONTHS BEFORERECEIVING ANYUNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS.WHEN THEY GOT THEIRSTIMULUS CHECK, THECOUPLE USED IT TOSTOCKPILE ONNECESSITIES.THEY'RE NOW RUNNINGLOW ON AS THEPRESIDENT PULLED THEPLUG ON TALKS FORANOTHER STIMULUS BILL.Terry Baker-Carter/Husbandreceiving unemployment benefitsighs it's heart wrenching.And it's nerve racking, thatyou have to wait on them tohelp you with what you needin your home....10 MINUTES AWAY...Clara Moore/Unemployed/you know, I'll take any job tokeep the roof over my headCLARA MOORE LOST HERjob ALMOST TWO WEEKSAGTHE FULL EMPLOYMENTCOUNCIL CONNECTED HERWITH A POSSIBLE LEAD--PUTTING HER IN A BETTERPLACE THAN SOME FOLKSSHE KNOWS; WHO ARE:Clara Moore/Unemployedtrying to get help from familymembers and friends, bestway they can, trying to pulltogether.

But the ones thatdon't have help, they just out,LOCALLY EXPERTS SAYAFTER A DIP--NUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMSARE TRENDING BACK UP......AND ARE ABOUT THESAME NUMBER THEY SAWBACK IN MID-APRIL.BUT THEY POINT OUTSOME OF THE MONEYFROM THE FIRST FEDERALCOVID RELIEF BILL IS JUSTSTARTING TO GET DIVVIEDUP AT THE LOCAL LEVEL.Keely J.

Schneider/ExecutiveDirector for WorkforcePartnership/Even if we don't see astimulus package out in thenext month or two, that thesemonies that are coming nowinto our communityorganizations are going to beavailable to help with that,thatthat change that we're seeingand help continue to supportthe economy as we moveforward into the winterWHICH BRINGS TERRYSOME HOPE.Terry Baker-Carter/Husbandreceiving unemployment benefits/and you just want somethingto happen.

Now I'm but I'm apatient person.

So I learnedhow to be patient and wait.IN KANSAS CITY.

ANDRESGUTIERREZ.

41 ACTIONNEWS.JUST IN -- THE PRESIDENTTWEETED MINUTES AGO --URGING CONGRESSPASS A SERIES OFCORONAVIRUS RELIEFMEASURES.HERE IS THE TWEET -- IF IAM SENT A STAND ALONEBILL FOR STIMULUSCHECKS THEY WILL GOOUT TO OUR GREPEOPLE IMMEDIATLEY.I AM READY TO SIGN NOW-- ARE YOU LISTENINGNANCY.A LOT OF DEVELOPMENT-- AND WE WILL HAVE TOSEE HOW