Miami Dolphins Sticking With 13K Seat Capacity Despite Move To Phase 3 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:46s - Published 5 days ago Miami Dolphins Sticking With 13K Seat Capacity Despite Move To Phase 3 Increased capacity or not, infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty believes limiting COVID transmission starts with an individual’s actions. 0

