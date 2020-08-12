Rochester city council ward 4 candidates debate

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Office./// candidates are facing off for a seat on rochester's city council.

Tonight ?

"* katrina pulham and kelly rae kirkpatrick took part in a ward four candidate forum addressing a myriad of topics ranging from parking to economic development to racial injustice.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live to fill us in.

Isabella?

George.... ward 4 is an integral part of this city ?

"* it includes much of downtown and southeast rochester.

With current councilmember mark bilderback leaving..

Kirkpatrick and pulham gave their best shots at tonight's forum.

One question a moderator asked: "how should rochester ensure financing for quality of life like libraries, parks, art, theater and music?"

Pulham and kirkpatrick gave entirely different answers.

Xxx "i think a referendum is really the way to go, city council voted in favor of a referendum because they really wanted to hear what the people said, and that's really what it's all about.

The people need to decide what they want in this community."

"a referendum is nice but it's already kind of predetermined, and you already set the agenda, you aren't hearing from the people on what they want, we're basically telling them what they need to, we need to find a better way, find a solution."

A moderator asked the candidates if they believe the city hires too many outside consultants.

Both candidates said: yes ?

"* saying there are plenty of talented people in rochester the community could recruit for such help.

Live in thank you isabella.

The next forum is tomorrow... and it