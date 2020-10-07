A BLOCK 10082020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

With the vice presidential debate now behind us - we can look ahead to the second presidential debate scheduled for one week from today.

But the president's positive coronavirus test has put that debate into question...and president trump is ruling out a solution that could make it happen on schedule.

Skyler henry has more details from the white house.

The presidential debate commission announced next week's debate would be done virtually in light of president trump's positive coronavirus test...but they didn't run it by the candidates first.

"i'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.

That's not what a debating is all about.

You sit behind a computer and do a debate, it's ridiculous."

Democratic presidential nominee joe biden said he wants to see if trump sticks to his word.

Presidential nominee "we don't know what the president is going to do.

He changes his mind every second.

For me to comment on that right now would be irresponsible."

President trump says he wants to get back on the campaign trail as soon as possible...even saying he would hold a rally tonight if he could.

That's despite c-d-c recommendations that covid positive people quarantine for at least ten days.

"i don't think i'm contagious at all.

Well first of all, if i'm at a rally i stand by myself very far away from everybody so whether i was or not but i still wouldn't go to a rally if i was contagious."

The trump campaign áisá considering an in- person event in pittsburgh as early as monday...something that stumped mr. biden.

Presidential nominee "if he goes off and does a rally, i don't know what i'll do."

Biden is heading to arizona to meet up with running mate kamala harris to launch a bus tour of the battleground state.

Skyler henry, cbs news, the white house.

Governor tate reeves will give an update today on the state's preparations for hurricane delta after declaring a state of emergency./ delta is expected to make landfall along the louisiana coast tomorrow afternoon.

The governor says the worst of the storm is expected to impact southwest mississippi tomorrow as well as midday saturday.

Reeves says delta may cause damage to homes, businesses, and public property throughout the state.

// a state of emergency has also been declared in both alabama and louisiana in preparation for the storm.// first look stinger first look hurricane delta: as of 10 am thursday, delta is a category 2 storm with winds at 105 mph.

Tit will continue to gain strength today and could become a major category 3 hurricane tonight.

Landfall is forecast for friday afternoon or evening along the sw louisiana coast and impact us on saturday.

Our area is still in line for isolated imagine seeing someone in a vehicle going down the road shooting at another car.

Oktibbeha county deputies say it happened and they've made an arrest.

Now, 19-year-old zamillionan colter, of eupora, is charged with two counts of shooting into an auto.

The shooting happened tuesday night on highway 182, near self creek road.

Investigators say both vehicles were going down the road when the gunfire started.

There were two people inside the victim's car but no one was injured.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Gfxvo an arrest is made in the arson of two church vans.

// tarmarcus thomas is charged with arson.

// he was arrested tuesday and remains in the lowndes county jail.

// the fire happened at 10th avenue church of christ, which is across the street from the old hunt high school, over the weekend.

// fire chief martin andrews tells wcbi that investigators believe this fire is unrelated to the one in east columbus.

// firefighters and law enforcement are using evidence found at the scene, along with video surveillance in the investigation.

// the vans were destroyed in the blaze.

// the mississippi state department of health is reporting 571 new covid-19 cases, along with 23 deaths.

Deaths are being reported in monroe, prentiss, winston, and lowndes counties.

571 people are in mississippi hospitals with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms. 127 patients are in i.c.u.

Lee county has the highest number of new covid-19 cases in the area with 20.

Itawamba is reporting 15.

Monroe and oktibbeha counties are both reporting 12 new cases.

Gfx some universities in mississippi will be cutting spring break this school year and, ending the spring semester early.// the university of mississippi will start classes january 19th and end april 23rd.// the w will begin january 11th and also end april 23rd.// classes at mississippi state will begin january 6th and end april 19th..../ and the university of southern mississippi will go from january 20th to april 22nd.

// other universities in the state have yet to finalize their plans.

// decisions are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.// students at one northeast mississippi school are learning about the farm to table process, thanks to a grant from the blue cross blue shield foundation of mississippi.// the 51 thousand dollar grant paid for two mobile kitchen carts, a greenhouse, and outdoor pavilion that can be used as a classroom.// students are able to plant their own vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers in the greenhouse, while they can make different recipes in the culinary arts kitchen.// the counselor who wrote the grant application says students are learning about core subjects through the process.// stinger will mississippians see another stimulus check?

Talks have stalled.

Mississippi's senate candidates on what should happen next.

