Part 1 of 3; Chip Chapman's 1-on-1 interview with former UTC Head Coach & Buffalo Bills GM Buddy Nix

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

Check the genesee valley's premier show focusing lifestyle to just scrape jim job bringing you smart shop community of new job.

We are here with a special edition of its chat as we into the weekend.

The lot of football going on this weekend including the tennessee titans taking on the buffalo bills in nashville who better to talk about that game with the legendary man the coaching that the legend body coach next morning, good mornin and where to talk more about the game here in a moment, looking back at some of your coaching credentials.

While 57 years between coaching foot all managements over the years playing coaching, general manager of the buffalo bills first question, do you miss the day to day activity of nfl foot wall.

I really didn't you now.

That's about all our ministry headaches.

I don't miss to the relationship you have the people you're working with coaches and scouts are missing a lot.

What drew you to football as a profession you not out my cousin a method for the coat from the time i met always play the main foot awards kmart grew up in the country in alabama and it was the old and used to listen to games on the radio and never do anything and you are fortunate enough to follow that career path.

We as in chattanooga fortunate enough to get you a a a head coach at utc for how man years then you die.

Here's what you like most about coaching here in chattanooga at where you know the thing is, we love living in threes, not v or wherever i move and s1 bang you learn about the nfa you know what stands for not allowing you better have you a place to land in the chattanooga was where we chosen in inr were great people harold wilson and i was functio the utc and it was a doctoral bear so it was a pleasant experience for us in nine years and as a head coach is almost close to it is a long tenure, but during her nine years at ut user.

He did some great things then you went from utc left the college world and jumped into the world of in line had some chances to stay in cochin and g but the woman he able to pay and let my daughter finished school here and in fact she not go with the but she would have anyway.

We did that and and went to the nfa collective living room told diane you taking were you will and you can carve out scouting traveling and flying to screw, but she joe shedden the show.

This is been our home base and as a flow for eight years.

First, when you got that first initial contact about going to wrigley the nfl.

What went through your mind, what with regard well on the ad had a lot of to get to that catalog before the man at the nfa was always in the opinion made a you sent and so friend marianne humble and and just glad to get the opportunity ... if we were to ask you what your biggest thrill as an nfl staff was ... i think it a lot of gm but do the biggest the biggest satisfaction.

I think i got was to evaluate an employer bringing a man no one always problems bm but a couple more through their and then see him be successful and we bed we watched on some plain stale and that was the biggest room for me were some of your favorite players as a coach and some of your favorite players that you still either stay in contact with her you ge up big kick out of continuing t watch their career development writer from 2 to 3 times a day.

Really all over because it is been so many albums, but put a plug in for utc here are restaurant was one of my and rusty's again.

I occupied with the whole time he's coaching and will in hard form here, but we had some from the dynein tomlinson rivers jim kelly those guys that everybody knows your name those guys were all ... you as a coach and later as a scout of the woman to the general manager days with buffalo.

You always have that reputation you personal as were not taking this as just a game.

This is not just a game.

This i not just a temporary stop.

You came across as a coach in a general manner.

Really, it honestly cared about his players.

The players families and the families of the coaches who were working on, you know, i think it those are the guys it make it long-term.

Initially, if you get in it for the money as a joke to start with.

If you get refund the money or just winnin games and all costs, thank you, but i'm glad that