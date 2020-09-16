Grieving relatives of passengers killed when a train crashed into their bus collapsed in tears as they said prayers at the scene today (October 12).

Thailand train crash relatives collapse in tears at scene of accident today

Twenty people, including the driver, died when the coach travelling to a temple went over the level crossing into the path of an oncoming cargo train in Chachoengsao, Thailand, yesterday.

Thirty others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Devastated families lit incense sticks and said prayers at the scene of the collision.

Police have started investigating the horror crash, amid claims that music was playing on the bus and the driver failed to hear the approaching train sounding its horn.

There was also rain at the time, potentially reducing visibility on the crossing, which had no barriers.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his condolences over the crash and vowed to help the victims and their families.

The accident happened when around 65 staff from a factory in Samut Prakan province were travelling to a Buddhist temple to mark the end of Lent and pray for good luck.

However, the bus driver, Boonsong Suanyim, 54, went over a level crossing near the station in Khlong Kwaeng Klan district while a train was approaching.

CCTV shows how the coach was almost over the level crossing when the cargo train thundered into it and dragged it along the tracks.

The bus was flipped on its side and the top of it ripped off.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and battled to reach those stuck inside the wreckage.

A crane later remove the bus.

Provincial governor Maitree Tritilanond said the accident happened at around 8 am local time.

District chief officer Prathueng Yookassem added: "It was raining, perhaps, the driver did not see the train." A local at the scene, Arnon Wanitphongphichet, said the accident was ''the worst train crash ever seen in the area''.

He added: ''There is no barrier over the train line.

Drivers have to wait before crossing.

''The bus driver did not see the train coming or hear it, even when the train driver sounded the horn.

''There are 17 people dead but this could be more.

People are still trapped inside and 40 have been taken to the hospital.''