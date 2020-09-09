Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Astronomers spot a star being ripped apart by black hole

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Astronomers spot a star being ripped apart by black hole
Astronomers spot a star being ripped apart by black hole

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 for black hole breakthrough | Oneindia News [Video]

Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 for black hole breakthrough | Oneindia News

Three scientists have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work that helped demystify black holes to a great extent. Black holes evoke a lot of mystery but for scientists it is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Astronomers find galaxies trapped in web of supermassive black hole [Video]

Astronomers find galaxies trapped in web of supermassive black hole

Astronomers have found six galaxies lying around a supermassive black holewhen the universe was less than a billion years old.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Astrophysicists Simulate an Image of a Boson Star [Video]

Astrophysicists Simulate an Image of a Boson Star

Could the M87 Black Hole Image Be a Completely Different Discovery?

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published