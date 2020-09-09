Astronomers spot a star being ripped apart by black hole



Related videos from verified sources Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 for black hole breakthrough | Oneindia News



Three scientists have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work that helped demystify black holes to a great extent. Black holes evoke a lot of mystery but for scientists it is.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:38 Published 6 days ago Astronomers find galaxies trapped in web of supermassive black hole



Astronomers have found six galaxies lying around a supermassive black holewhen the universe was less than a billion years old. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago Astrophysicists Simulate an Image of a Boson Star



Could the M87 Black Hole Image Be a Completely Different Discovery? Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:02 Published on September 9, 2020