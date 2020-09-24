Clouds Movie - Fin Argus, Madison Iseman, Sabrina Carpenter, Neve Campbell

Clouds Film Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A teenager is diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and finds a way to inspire others with the little time he has left.

Based on Laura Sobiech's biographical book "Fly a Little Higher" about the life of teenage singer-songwriter Zach Sobiech.

Directed by Justin Baldoni starring Fin Argus, Madison Iseman, Sabrina Carpenter, Neve Campbell, Tom Everett Scott, Lil Rel Howery, Dylan Everett release date October 16, 2020 (On Disney Plus)