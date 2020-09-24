Clouds Movie - Fin Argus, Madison Iseman, Sabrina Carpenter, Neve Campbell

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:28s
Clouds Film Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A teenager is diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and finds a way to inspire others with the little time he has left.

Based on Laura Sobiech's biographical book "Fly a Little Higher" about the life of teenage singer-songwriter Zach Sobiech.

Directed by Justin Baldoni starring Fin Argus, Madison Iseman, Sabrina Carpenter, Neve Campbell, Tom Everett Scott, Lil Rel Howery, Dylan Everett release date October 16, 2020 (On Disney Plus)


Sabrina Carpenter & Fin Argus Mask Up at the 'Clouds' Drive-In Premiere!

Sabrina Carpenter matches her mask to her dress while walking the red carpet for the Clouds drive-in...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Fin Argus Shows Off Bald Head In New 'Clouds' Trailer With Sabrina Carpenter

Disney+ just released a brand new trailer for the upcoming film Clouds! The new movie stars Fin...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Sabrina Carpenter & Fin Argus Talk Disney+'s Clouds and Ideal First Dates [Video]

Sabrina Carpenter & Fin Argus Talk Disney+'s Clouds and Ideal First Dates

Actors discuss their experience working on tearjerker film.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 06:02
Clouds on Disney+ - Official Trailer 2 [Video]

Clouds on Disney+ - Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for the Disney+ musical drama movie Clouds, based on the true story of Zach Sobiech. It stars Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman, Neve Campbell, Tom Everett..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:28
Clouds on Disney+ - "One Precious Life" Trailer [Video]

Clouds on Disney+ - "One Precious Life" Trailer

Check out the official "One Precious Life" trailer for the Disney+ musical drama movie Clouds, based on the true story of Zach Sobiech. It stars Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman, Neve..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:01