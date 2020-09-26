Bob Jones High School Returns To In-Person Class

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

On Monday students at Bob Jones High School returned to the classrooms for the first time since March.

Is at red bay hospital.

While other madison city schools returned last month -- the school held off due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live from bob jones... he spoke with administrators and students about the return.

Max what did you learn?

For the past two months, bob jones students were learning virtually.

But today -- all madison city schools will be back to traditional learning now that bob jones students are returning.

Sylvia lambert -- principal, bob jones high school "this has been a very long awaited day, and we have been so excited to have our kids back -- even half of them."

Monday morning marketed the first time students have been in the halls of bob jones high school since march.

This week students are coming back on a staggered schedule.

Principal sylvia lambert says about 67 percent of students opted to return for traditional learning.

And all of them will be back on campus for five days of in person instruction next week.

"so it has been so exciting to see the kids -- well i was going to say their faces -- but everybody is in masks so, i know they're smiling because i can tell they're smiling with their eyes."

In addition to masking, the school is taking precautions including plexiglass dividers and having students eat lunch in their classrooms and cleaning numerous times each day.