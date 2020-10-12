Global  
 

Celebrate, honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Ocmulgee Mounds

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More people are observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time to recognize Native American history and culture.

More people are observing indigenous peoples' day for the first time in an effort to recognize native american history and culture.

This comes after controversy with the national federal holiday of columbus day.

Ocmulgee mounds national historical park acting superintendent melissa english-rias says the commemoration fits the education of the park.

Although there's an annual ocmulgee indian celebration that teaches the history, and culture of the first settlers, community members can honor today by learning more about the park.

To come in and learn a little bit more about the different periods, because you have the paleo, you have the woodlawns and up until the mississippi, so you can learn about the different time periods and which the indigenious people lived and this area.

To learn more about indigenous peoples' day and the




