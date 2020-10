‘Trump Putin’ banner flown over Miami beach Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published 18 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published ‘Trump Putin’ banner flown over Miami beach A plane flew a "Trump Putin" banner over Haulover Beach in Miami on October 12. Trump held a campaign rally in Florida in the evening of the same day, his first after his COVID-19 treatment. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A plane flew a "Trump Putin" banner over Haulover Beach in Miami on October 12. Trump held a campaign rally in Florida in the evening of the same day, his first after his COVID-19 treatment. Footage captured by @GuyWay.





You Might Like

Tweets about this