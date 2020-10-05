Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccine

The HealthSecretary told the Commons: “Some have set out this more relaxed approach,including in the so-called Great Barrington Declaration, and I want to takethis argument head on because on the substance, the Great BarringtonDeclaration is underpinned by two central claims and both are emphaticallyfalse.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that we should have no confidence of everreaching herd immunity, even if everyone was to catch the virus.