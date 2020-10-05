Global  
 

Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccine

Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccine

Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccine

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that we should have no confidence of everreaching herd immunity, even if everyone was to catch the virus.

The HealthSecretary told the Commons: “Some have set out this more relaxed approach,including in the so-called Great Barrington Declaration, and I want to takethis argument head on because on the substance, the Great BarringtonDeclaration is underpinned by two central claims and both are emphaticallyfalse.


Hancock dismisses possibility of Covid-19 herd immunity

Hancock dismisses possibility of Covid-19 herd immunity

Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as “not possible”, even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers

Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was unable to give the number of contacts that had been traced and are now isolating after a technical glitch saw nearly 16,000 cases unreported over seven days. Asked by Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth in the Commons, he said contacts were still being traced but the information was not yet available. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Matt Hancock: Data issue with coronavirus cases 'should never have happened'

Matt Hancock: Data issue with coronavirus cases 'should never have happened'

Data issues that stopped almost 16,000 coronavirus cases being recorded inEngland - delaying contact tracing efforts - should “never have happened”, theHealth Secretary has said. Matt Hancock told MPs that a technical problem overthe weekend occurred with the system “that brings together” data from NHS testsites and tests processed by commercial firms.

Herd immunity ‘critical’ in long term to end pandemic, health expert says

Herd immunity will be critical in the long term to end the pandemic, a health expert has said as he...
JTA_Fire

Jonathan Tedd RT @EighthOfAMile_: The Health Secretary @MattHancock said live on TV "herd immunity" is not government policy. For 48 hours Sir Patrick Va… 9 minutes ago

ilcorra

non-aggressive and semi-solitary and also spooky RT @talkRADIO: "The Great Barrington declaration is underpinned by two central claims, and both are emphatically false." Health secretary… 13 minutes ago

Youdsie1982

Mr. Youds Thanks... @baldypaul Fucking health secretary for the UK fundamentally not understanding the concept of herd immunity 🥴 44 minutes ago

peterbrownbarra

Peter Brown RT @KevinPascoe: So we were told herd immunity was the goal on Friday and Saturday, but this morning it’s not! 😡😡🤯 - ‘LIVE: Herd immunity t… 56 minutes ago

CVPRAHD6768

The Checker Coronavirus: Health Secretary Matt Hancock attacks 'flawed goal' of herd immunity, yet it was THE TORIES who said i… https://t.co/YI7tuZTqco 1 hour ago

auntyfrances

Frances steepe RT @ClearAutism: @JeremyH09406697 @MattHancock It's quoted here : Coronavirus: Health Secretary Matt Hancock attacks 'flawed goal' of herd… 2 hours ago

ClearAutism

∞ Clear Autism ∞ @JeremyH09406697 @MattHancock It's quoted here : Coronavirus: Health Secretary Matt Hancock attacks 'flawed goal' o… https://t.co/A0NTph2agR 3 hours ago

3beesbuzz

Stephanie Dennis Coronavirus: Health Secretary Matt Hancock attacks 'flawed goal' of herd immunity https://t.co/hPETn5nPTE 3 hours ago


WHO Chief Slams 'Unethical' Use of Herd Immunity as COVID-19 Response

WHO Chief Slams ‘Unethical’ Use of Herd Immunity as COVID-19 Response

On Monday, the head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke about COVID-19 during a virtual press briefing.

India's COVID-19 recoveries at over 62 lakh highest in world: Govt

India's COVID-19 recoveries at over 62 lakh highest in world: Govt

India's COVID-19 recoveries crossed 62 lakhs; highest in the world, informed Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Union Health Ministry on October 13. He said, "India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 62 lakhs;..

Jonathan Ashworth: Coronavirus infection rate is out of control

Jonathan Ashworth: Coronavirus infection rate is out of control

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth tells LBC he thinks the coronavirusinfection rate has "got out of control" as the Government unveils its three-tier Covid alert levels.

