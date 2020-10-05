Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccine
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that we should have no confidence of everreaching herd immunity, even if everyone was to catch the virus.
The HealthSecretary told the Commons: “Some have set out this more relaxed approach,including in the so-called Great Barrington Declaration, and I want to takethis argument head on because on the substance, the Great BarringtonDeclaration is underpinned by two central claims and both are emphaticallyfalse.
Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as "not possible", even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was unable to give the number of contacts that had been traced and are now isolating after a technical glitch saw nearly 16,000 cases unreported over seven days.
Asked by Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth in the Commons, he said contacts were still being traced but the information was not yet available.
Data issues that stopped almost 16,000 coronavirus cases being recorded inEngland - delaying contact tracing efforts - should “never have happened”, theHealth Secretary has said. Matt Hancock told MPs that a technical problem overthe weekend occurred with the system “that brings together” data from NHS testsites and tests processed by commercial firms.
