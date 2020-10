Deprived of his beloved campaign trail for 10 days by Covid-19, President c took center stage again...



Related videos from verified sources Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to campaign in Broward County on Tuesday



South Florida will again be in the spotlight of the 2020 presidential campaign Tuesday when Democratic nominee Joe Biden makes his second stop in the area in a little over one week. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:37 Published 1 hour ago Covid still front and centre, says Ipsos pollster as US election day looms



Mallory Newall, a research director at Ipsos outlines what the polls aretelling us about the US election. With three weeks to go until election day"Covid is still front and centre. And unfortunately.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 7 hours ago Donald Trump Returns To Campaigning After Coronavirus



President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail following treatment for coronavirus. In the rally in Florida, Trump tried to overcome Joe Biden's poll lead by downplaying the effects of the virus.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published 8 hours ago