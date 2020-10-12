Global  
 

'Goldfinger' Actress Margaret Nolan Dies At 76

Actress and model, Margaret Nolan has died.

Nolan was famously featured covered in gold paint in the title sequence for the James Bond movie "Goldfinger.

Director Edgar Wright, who worked with Nolan on his upcoming movie "Last Night in Soho," announced the news on Twitter.

In addition to appearing in the "Goldfinger" title sequence, she also played the character Dink, in the 1964 film.

Nolan also appeared in the "Carry On" franchise, including "Carry On Matron" and "Carry On At Your Convenience.


