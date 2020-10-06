New Evacuation Orders For Cameron Peak Fire

'We had minutes': California Glass wildfire rips through wine country – video reportA destructive wildfire is being driven by strong winds through wine country north of San Francisco in California. The Glass fire burned through Napa and Sonoma counties burning down buildings including..
Cameron Peak Fire Containment Grows As 900+ Firefighters Work To Get Wildfire Under ControlThe Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County continues to grow. It has burned 134,559 acres since it started nearly 2 months ago.
‘I cried, it was awesome’: Colorado resident returns after Cameron Peak Fire evacuationHundreds of people forced out of their homes by the Cameron Peak Fire are now returning, as the fire continues to burn nearby.