Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters pleads not guilty

Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters pleads not guilty

St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters pleads not guilty

Mark and Patricia McCloskey entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to two felony charges in connection with brandishing weapons at protestors.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters outside home plead not guilty

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple indicted last week after they waved guns at...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Tweets about this

MelodyKenly

Melody RT @KnowhereNews: St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters plead not guilty https://t.co/ZfovKuaTwh 4 minutes ago

KnowhereNews

Knowhere News St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters plead not guilty https://t.co/ZfovKuaTwh 13 minutes ago

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @CBSNews: St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters plead not guilty to felony charges https://t.co/Eq5A4DP0Nr 21 minutes ago

raygibbs1

Raymond Gibbs St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters plead not guilty https://t.co/LrLhVLTWEh 44 minutes ago

Cums_well

Lilith Cumswell (™) Ms. #cumswell if Yo Nasty 😋 St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters plead not guilty https://t.co/V5r7VBIIpi Why are THEY wearing masks… https://t.co/NeksBNUVzM 54 minutes ago

marykmiller5

mary k. miller RT @thehill: Grand jury indicts St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters https://t.co/W1pXimLwFa https://t.co/8FhaHhQYNA 55 minutes ago

dooley_cindy

C. Dooley St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters plead not guilty https://t.co/UPaEwFbDqt Hey, you come around my ho… https://t.co/Wpur5o3gPx 2 hours ago

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @thehill: JUST IN: St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters plead not guilty to felony charges https://t.co/Twue0Aqmvj https://t.… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

St. Louis Couple Indicted For Waving Guns At Protesters [Video]

St. Louis Couple Indicted For Waving Guns At Protesters

A grand jury indicted the St. Louis couple who aimed guns at anti-racism demonstrators in their neighborhood back in June.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:15Published
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters [Video]

St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters

St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:16Published
St. Louis couple indicted on firearms charges after waving guns at protesters [Video]

St. Louis couple indicted on firearms charges after waving guns at protesters

A gun-waving couple who drew national attention after being photographed in front of their home brandishing firearms at protesters has been indicted.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:13Published