St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters pleads not guilty
Mark and Patricia McCloskey entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to two felony charges in connection with brandishing weapons at protestors.
A grand jury indicted the St. Louis couple who aimed guns at anti-racism demonstrators in their neighborhood back in June.
