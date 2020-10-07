Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker".
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor AndyBurnham of trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting toughercoronavirus restrictions. Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: “Ultimately we need totake action – we can’t have a situation as we have seen in Manchester whereAndy Burnham is effectively trying to hold the Government over a barrel overmoney and politics when actually we need to take action. “The cases there are470 per 100,000 so it is very serious, and we must take action in the interestof the people of Manchester and the wider area, and if we take those targetedactions in those areas most affected… we get through this and we avoid thenational level lockdown.” He urged Mr Burnham to “do the right thing by thepeople of Manchester”.
Boris Johnson’s Tory Government was accused of treating the North “as thecanaries in the coalmine” for an experimental regional lockdown strategy.Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the North was “fed up of beingpushed around”, claiming the region was being treated “as the canaries in thecoalmine” for an experimental regional lockdown strategy. The Government’s ownscientific advisers have told him such a strategy has no guarantee of success,claimed Mr Burnham, and will result in job losses and hardship.
The Mayor of Greater Manchester has urged the government not to make "the north of England the sacrificial lamb' in their regional lockdown tactic. Andy Burnham called the government's coronavirus restriction plan "ill thought through" which "does not make sense in the real world".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was not ruling out a circuit-breakerlockdown if local lockdown measures fail to reduce coronavirus cases. MrJohnson was criticised by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for not followingscientific advice during PMQs.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of rejecting theadvice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker tocurb Covid infections. During PMQs, he asked Boris Johnson: “Why did the PrimeMinister reject that advice and abandon the science?”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker to curb Covid infections. But the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus."
Boris Johnson has departed Number 10 ahead of Prime Minister's Questions. The Prime Minister will face Keir Starmer who is calling for an urgent 'circuit-break' to halt the continuing rise in coronavirus cases.
The Labour Party is calling on the government to implement a two-to-three week lockdown or "circuit-breaker" in England to help control the rising rates of coronavirus. Labour MP Rachel Reeves said a circuit break, which has been recommended by SAGE, would help the government to get a grip on the virus. She added that it was "a shame" the government has stopped following the science and urged them to "change course".
Thérèse Coffey has dismissed Labour's call for a national "circuit-breaker" saying that "national lockdown is not what is needed right now". The Work and Pensions Secretary said the current localised interventions enable areas where the "infection rate is still rather low" to continue with without unnecessary restrictions.