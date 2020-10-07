Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker".

Report by Blairm.

