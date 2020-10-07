Global  
 

Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker".

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel' [Video]

Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor AndyBurnham of trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting toughercoronavirus restrictions. Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: “Ultimately we need totake action – we can’t have a situation as we have seen in Manchester whereAndy Burnham is effectively trying to hold the Government over a barrel overmoney and politics when actually we need to take action. “The cases there are470 per 100,000 so it is very serious, and we must take action in the interestof the people of Manchester and the wider area, and if we take those targetedactions in those areas most affected… we get through this and we avoid thenational level lockdown.” He urged Mr Burnham to “do the right thing by thepeople of Manchester”.

Covid: Andy Burnham holding the government 'over a barrel', says Raab

 Greater Manchester's mayor should do "the right thing" and agree to tougher rules, the foreign secretary says.
UK recalls its ambassador from Belarus

 Great Britain, in solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, decided to recall its ambassador from Belarus for consultations. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab..
UK backs sanction threats over Navalny poisoning

 Dominic Raab says evidence Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned is "undeniable".
Andy Burnham Andy Burnham British Labour politician and Mayor of Greater Manchester

Mayor Andy Burnham accuses Government of treating North as 'canaries' [Video]

Mayor Andy Burnham accuses Government of treating North as 'canaries'

Boris Johnson’s Tory Government was accused of treating the North “as thecanaries in the coalmine” for an experimental regional lockdown strategy.Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the North was “fed up of beingpushed around”, claiming the region was being treated “as the canaries in thecoalmine” for an experimental regional lockdown strategy. The Government’s ownscientific advisers have told him such a strategy has no guarantee of success,claimed Mr Burnham, and will result in job losses and hardship.

'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham [Video]

'Do not make us the sacrificial lamb' says Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has urged the government not to make "the north of England the sacrificial lamb' in their regional lockdown tactic. Andy Burnham called the government's coronavirus restriction plan "ill thought through" which "does not make sense in the real world". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out UK circuit-breaker in the future [Video]

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out UK circuit-breaker in the future

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was not ruling out a circuit-breakerlockdown if local lockdown measures fail to reduce coronavirus cases. MrJohnson was criticised by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for not followingscientific advice during PMQs.

Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of abandoning the science [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of abandoning the science

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of rejecting theadvice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker tocurb Covid infections. During PMQs, he asked Boris Johnson: “Why did the PrimeMinister reject that advice and abandon the science?”

Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker' [Video]

Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker to curb Covid infections. But the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson departs for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs for PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed Number 10 ahead of Prime Minister's Questions. The Prime Minister will face Keir Starmer who is calling for an urgent 'circuit-break' to halt the continuing rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions [Video]

Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions

Leaders in Greater Manchester have met and to "unanimously oppose" theGovernment's plans to impose Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions across theregion.

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Labour: Let's use a circuit break to get a grip on the virus [Video]

Labour: Let's use a circuit break to get a grip on the virus

The Labour Party is calling on the government to implement a two-to-three week lockdown or "circuit-breaker" in England to help control the rising rates of coronavirus. Labour MP Rachel Reeves said a circuit break, which has been recommended by SAGE, would help the government to get a grip on the virus. She added that it was "a shame" the government has stopped following the science and urged them to "change course". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

'National lockdown is not right approach' says minister [Video]

'National lockdown is not right approach' says minister

Thérèse Coffey has dismissed Labour's call for a national "circuit-breaker" saying that "national lockdown is not what is needed right now". The Work and Pensions Secretary said the current localised interventions enable areas where the "infection rate is still rather low" to continue with without unnecessary restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Trump vs. Big Tech: Everything you need to know about Section 230 and why everyone hates it

 Section 230, a provision to a 1996 law that shields Facebook and Google from liability for what users post, is increasingly under fire from Trump.
Hunter Biden tabloid story raises disinformation campaign fears

 The Trump campaign is accusing Twitter and Facebook of censorship after the social media companies blocked the spread of an unverified story about former Vice..
Facebook is accidentally locking some users out of their new Oculus headsets

Facebook says a “small number” of customers have been locked out of their new Oculus Quest 2 headsets,..
