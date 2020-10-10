Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christie Talks About His COVID Journey

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Christie Talks About His COVID Journey

Christie Talks About His COVID Journey

Former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie is blaming himself for getting CoronaVirus.

Christie caught the virus at a White House Rose Garden event for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

In an interview with the New York Times Christie said he was "wrong" not to wear a mask to the event.

Christie along with a number of other attendees and other White House officials later tested positive for COVID-19.

In the interview Christie detailed his experience since his COVID-19 diagnosis.

You should follow CDC guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others."


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sheriff Quarantining [Video]

Sheriff Quarantining

Sheriff Jim Hammond talks about his quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Holcomb talks impact of COVID-19 on Southern Indiana [Video]

EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Holcomb talks impact of COVID-19 on Southern Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb joined 44News for an exclusive interview where he talked about Indiana's entry into Stage 5 of his reopening plan, and how southwestern Indiana's high rate of new COVID-19..

Credit: WEVVPublished
Chris Christie Released After Spending A Week Battling COVID-19 In Hospital [Video]

Chris Christie Released After Spending A Week Battling COVID-19 In Hospital

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was released from the hospital on Saturday. Business Insider reports Christie emerged after a week-long stay to fight COVID-19. Christie aided President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published