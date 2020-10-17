Journey safer than the destination

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 days ago

The risk of contracting the coronavirus on a plane is slim, but what you do once you reach your destination could expose you to the virus.

For the holidays during the pandemic.

It honestly starts at the end of this month with halloween, but travel concerns only go up from there.

Since february, many of us cut way back on travel.

Air travel is down 70 percent compared to last year, but it is starting to increase.

Earlier this week the transportation security administration, or t-s-a, said they screened nearly one million travelers.

It's the highest number of airline passengers in the u-s since mid-march.

And a new study conducted by the department of defense and united airlines concluded, when masks are worn, there is only a 0.003 percent chance of particles from one airline passenger to the person next to them's breathing space.

The test assumed a flight was completely full.

But health officials in oregon aren't worried about traveling on a plane... it's what people do once they get to their destination where the high-risk begins.

Dr. dean sidelinger says, "air travel itself can be one of the safest parts of the journey... but it's what happens at the end of the journey: who you're gathering with, the size of the crowd, the potential for spread in those settings that's more worrisome than the actual trip itself."

Health officials worry many people will want to travel this holiday to see family and friends they haven't seen in a long