Rake Time In Fort Wayne Means Leaf Collection Season Coming Soon

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Autumn is here and leaves are beginning to hit the ground.

That means the Fort Wayne Street Department will soon be visiting the more than 400 city neighborhoods for the annual leaf collection.

This year’s leaf pick-up begins on November 2 and runs through December 18.

The fort wayne street department will go through the city's 400 neighborhoods to collect leaves from november 2nd through december 18th.all you have to do is rake your leaves to the curb or park strip in front of your house, but make sure they aren't in the street.you'll receive a postcard in the mail with the city's schedule or you can visit the city's website.if you'd like to have your leaves picked up in biodegradable bags, you can call 3-1-1 to schedule




