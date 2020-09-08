Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘We’re getting like communist China’

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:08s - Published
‘We’re getting like communist China’

‘We’re getting like communist China’

Anti-lockdown protesters marched through the capital on the first day of London’s Tier 2 restrictions.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. officials say Chinese hackers are stealing trade secrets about coronavirus vaccines

(Natural News) During a recent appearance in London, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called out...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Xi Jinping and China's anti-poverty war he commands

Xi Jinping and China's anti-poverty war he commands BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is making a final sprint to eliminate absolute poverty as it...
WorldNews - Published

New report shows China using students to steal American tech

(Natural News) A new congressional report revealed that the Chinese Communist Party has established...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

RainbowayChaser

Rainbow Chaser 🇬🇧 Like China? Is she stupid? China is way crowded. 1.3 million ain't 65 million. 'We're getting like communist Chin… https://t.co/wh6SItSl7H 23 minutes ago

EconBiz101

Patrick Santistevan @XHNews What you all do in Africa is between you and the Kings or Communist Imperial Leaders you have appointed. B… https://t.co/VckKJOX5aX 4 hours ago

blitherbabble

Kim @andrew_e_obrien @Tawanda94883837 @AngrierWHStaff And getting 3.5 million from a moscow politician, and deals with… https://t.co/plX5Rt9jxc 7 hours ago

Toytowner

Ⓜ️©Noddy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 😷🚔🇪🇺 Dead folk don't travel well... "We’re getting like communist China." https://t.co/iMXtkolk0f 11 hours ago

Wingman70298076

Hugh Garse #KBF #Hancockmustgo At least sky reporting views from lockdown protest... this is a change to reporting conspiracy theorist!! ‘We’re ge… https://t.co/UAKEnbhsVR 12 hours ago

Peter3litre

13 ‘We’re getting like communist China’ https://t.co/yfQqCOopCz Precisely!! #government #propaganda 12 hours ago

CrunchyCons92

CrunchyCons @bocatek @DanaAlexaNews @OANN Scared the truth is getting exposed? Only liberals want to suppress OTHER people's sp… https://t.co/SLR1cxhM0b 18 hours ago

forfreedom2016

BrownTX @KevinLougachi @IllinoisOpen @chicagosmayor You're right. Its way more like communist China or North Korea. Everyon… https://t.co/WO7yaX1GnL 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Massive anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Toronto [Video]

Watch: Massive anti-China protest outside Chinese Consulate in Toronto

A massive anti-China protest was held outside the Chinese Consulate in Canada's Toronto. The protest was organised on the 71st National Day of People's Republic of China. Members of Hong Kong, Tibetan,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
Roads flooded after heavy rain in Vientiane, Laos [Video]

Roads flooded after heavy rain in Vientiane, Laos

Roads were flooded following heavy rain in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, today (September 10). Residents woke up the deluge with thunder and lightning crashing overhead in the under-developed,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:37Published
Chinese-origin actress sparks #BoycottMulan campaign, Why? | Oneindia News [Video]

Chinese-origin actress sparks #BoycottMulan campaign, Why? | Oneindia News

The Chinese born star of the Disney film Mulan Liu Yifei has sparked outrage after lending support to the Hong Kong police last year when the pro-democracy protests were at their peak and people in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published