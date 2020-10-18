HIGHLIGHTS: MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs -- Round 2 Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 days ago HIGHLIGHTS: MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs -- Round 2 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend M-h-s-a-a 2nd round playoff action..caledonia and corinth facing off for a 4a battle 1st set....setter emily clark sets it up for outside hitter libby mcmurphy to come down with the huge spike, plus the point...corinth would take set, 25- 15 3rd set...donia fighting back...d-s emma mckee serves it up...gets the ace and the point to tie it up at 14...caledonia wins the third set, 25-20 to keep the game alive 4th set...caledonia dominating...clark sets it...and right side hitter jalynn hall strikes it down for the point....donia wins the fourth set 25- 10 to force a decisive fifth however, corinth goes onto win the 5th set, 15-12 to get the 3-2 victory over caledonia and advance to the third round new hope at home taking on center hill....this one went down to the wire 1st set....brinley steed sets up reagan green for the kill....center hill takes the first set 2nd set....trojans would dominate....micaela hudgins with the kill and the point couple plays later....annie woolbright setting up daylyn nettles with the strike...trojans win the second set and they tough out a win beating center hill in 5 sets mantachie traveling to eupora to take on the eagles 1st set....mustangs ella pits with the block at the net giving mantachie the point... next play ramsey montgomery sets up bailey coker for the kill...point mantachie eagles looking to answer...mackenzie reed wood sets up alexia johnson for the point.... but mantachie dominates....mustan gs win in straight sets... east webster hosting walnut 3rd set....walnut ahead....wildcats get the kill attempt blocked at the net....point east webster next play....the wolverines get the point after walnut is unable to retun the spike last chance for east webster.....walnut' s dilaine lafoy with the kill to end the match walnut wins in straight sets....





