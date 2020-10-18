Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump donates wad of $20s at Nevada church event

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Trump donates wad of $20s at Nevada church event

Trump donates wad of $20s at Nevada church event

U.S. President Donald Trump attended a service at the International Church of Las Vegas on Sunday and put several $20 bills into a collection basket.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science [Video]

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science

US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters who sat elbow to elbow,cheering Trump and booing his Democrat rival Joe Biden and the press. The vastmajority wore no masks to guard against the coronavirus, though cases in thestate are on the rise, with more than 1,000 new infections reported onSaturday. The president, as he often does, warned that a Biden election wouldlead to further lockdowns and at one point appeared to mock Biden for sayinghe would listen to scientists.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

ONLY ON AP Suburban women may hold White House key

 Lines are being drawn in the suburban sand of Pennsylvania and other battleground states where both President Trump and Joe Biden are vying for a coveted voting..
USATODAY.com

John Oliver mocks compliment on Trump’s smile at town hall: Like someone dropped dentures into ...

 “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver...
WorldNews

Who has most power in Asia? US leads, China closes in and India falls behind

 SYDNEY: China is closing in on the US as the most powerful country influencing the Asia-Pacific, as America’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic tarnishes its..
WorldNews
Trump: Biden will cancel Christmas [Video]

Trump: Biden will cancel Christmas

U.S. President Donald Trump in Nevada Sunday (October 18) said his rival, Joe Biden, will cancel Christmas if he wins in November.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:31Published

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Trump speaks as he arrives for Carson City rally

 President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he heads for his campaign rally in in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday. Once considered a battleground state, Nevada..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump speaks in Nevada on his current political strategy: Attacking Joe Biden

 Trailing in a string of national and state polls, the president spends much of his time these days making vicious attacks on opponent Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Las Vegas Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada

Donald Trump campaigns at Las Vegas church as congregation blesses him with ‘second wind’ for re-election

 A Las Vegas church congregation raised its hands above Donald Trump to pray for a “second wind” for his re-election as the president campaigned in Nevada on..
WorldNews
Trump donates wad of 20s at Nevada church event [Video]

Trump donates wad of 20s at Nevada church event

U.S. President Donald Trump attended a service at the International Church of Las Vegas on Sunday and put several $20 bills into a collection basket.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:18Published

Trump attends church service in Las Vegas

 U.S. President Donald Trump made a rare visit to church Sunday as he and Democratic rival Joe Biden campaigned across the country from one another. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

2020 election live updates: Trump goes to church event in Las Vegas as Biden heads to Durham, NC

 Pelosi slams Trump's "irresponsible" rhetoric after rally crowd chants "lock her up" about Michigan governor; GOP senators start to move from Trump.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

DorothyGrady7

Dorothy Grady Trump donates wad of $20s at Nevada church event https://t.co/lSKyqgmZGb via @YahooNews 1 hour ago

teesabunny

Taressa Ait Massaoud What a F-joke. Seriously??? He is only doing this for another photo op! And Trump and his group are STILL not weari… https://t.co/NAtr226auD 1 hour ago

lkafle

Lava Kafle Trump donates wad of $20s at Nevada church event https://t.co/nH2h7Osvz0 via @YouTube 2 hours ago

HARRY43US

HARRY WrightUSMC Trump https://t.co/8sobdEviEK via @Yahoo THIS DISGUSTING MAN THINKS HE CAN BUY HIS WAY WITH ALL HIS FALSE PRETENSE… https://t.co/ZPJGmkfYYz 3 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump donates wad of 20s at Nevada church event: https://t.co/Aept21oaXN #LasVegas 3 hours ago

DonnaRo92566043

Donna Robertson Trump donates wad of $20s at Nevada church event https://t.co/aE87hxbAaq via @Yahoo Body language says a lot until… https://t.co/o42eLvuUY5 3 hours ago

vkaundu

vitus Trump donates wad of $20s at Nevada church event https://t.co/9XxyLttEj2 via @YouTube prophetic☄️☄️🙏!! 4 hours ago

alan_yola

cat in shadows❄🌐❄ Trump donates wad of $20s at Nevada church event https://t.co/9ZrWWaA3pD 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump, Biden Hit Campaign Trail Hard [Video]

Trump, Biden Hit Campaign Trail Hard

The president and his Democratic challenger started the day in church in Las Vegas and Delaware, respectively. Biden then went to North Carolina, while Trump visited Nevada. CBS2's Tom Hanson reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:44Published
Biden, Trump court early voters in crucial states [Video]

Biden, Trump court early voters in crucial states

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were courting early voters on Sunday in the competitive states of Nevada and North Carolina, as the final presidential debate looms..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published
Trump in Las Vegas Sunday Morning, quick stop ahead of Carson City rally later today [Video]

Trump in Las Vegas Sunday Morning, quick stop ahead of Carson City rally later today

Donald Trump in campaigning in Nevada on the first weekend of early voting after two days of campaigning in other states.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:52Published