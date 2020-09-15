Your Voice Your Future

Global  
 

For 43 schools across the district and snacks to 11 schools.

>> leah: two october polls have fast low different projections in the race for south carolina's first congressional district.

So one survey shows republican nancy mace slightly ahead of the incumbent joe cunningham.

This was conducted by strategic national.

This is described -- self-described as, quote, leading republic consulting firm.

Recent kick congressional campaign committee poll gave cunningham the advantage 55 to 42.

>> jon: lindsey graham projected to win south carolina race according it to forecast.

Data and analysis from major polls to predict elections.

Right now senator graham is 78% chance to win.

538 data also says congressman joining has a good chance to -- joe cunningham has good chance to keep his seat against nancy mace.

>> thank you.

>> enjoy, have a good one.

>> >> jon: standing in line to vote certainly make you funny.

Rodney scott joining nonpartisan initiative chef polls and great uniter and want to bring people together while they vote to make a difference.

>> lines are quite long and we went over and took bags of sandwiches and people are waiting and doing civic duty and standing in line and that's what's important.

>> jon: the goal was to feed




