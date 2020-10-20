What you need to know: Oct. 20

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 days ago

This morning..

Northern california under a red flag warning once again..

That includes high fire danger... and warm conditions..

In just a moment cort klopping will show us when that warning kicked in... and how long it is set to last..

This morning we are on watch for another power safety shutoff this week.

Pg-and-e is once again warning of the possibility... notifying 50 thousand customers in 19 counties that wednesday could be the day they lose their power.

Butte, colusa, glenn shasta and tehama counties are among those notified.### happening today- chico's city council is set to discuss the plan to move a local bmx park..

The move would open that location up to become a homeless shelter.

Also on the agenda..

A hearing on the cities homeless action plan that uses resources from the cities general fund..

The city council meets at 6 o clock tonight at 4-2-1 main street.## also today-.

The redding city council will meet to consider adding a neighborhood preservation officer to specifically to enforce cannabis ordinances in the city... the position would at least partially be paid for using fees from cannabis related business liscenses.

The meeting starts at 6- o'clcock and will be live-streamed.

Happening today- the oroville city council will meet to consider adopting district based local elections..

The meeting kicks off at 4:30 with a closed session..

Then opens to the public..

Also on the agenda..

A vote to recognize whether the city joins a local energy aggreation organization..

