Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What you need to know: Oct. 20

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
What you need to know: Oct. 20

What you need to know: Oct. 20

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Oct.

20

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

This morning..

Northern california under a red flag warning once again..

That includes high fire danger... and warm conditions..

In just a moment cort klopping will show us when that warning kicked in... and how long it is set to last..

This morning we are on watch for another power safety shutoff this week.

Pg-and-e is once again warning of the possibility... notifying 50 thousand customers in 19 counties that wednesday could be the day they lose their power.

Butte, colusa, glenn shasta and tehama counties are among those notified.### happening today- chico's city council is set to discuss the plan to move a local bmx park..

The move would open that location up to become a homeless shelter.

Also on the agenda..

A hearing on the cities homeless action plan that uses resources from the cities general fund..

The city council meets at 6 o clock tonight at 4-2-1 main street.## also today-.

The redding city council will meet to consider adding a neighborhood preservation officer to specifically to enforce cannabis ordinances in the city... the position would at least partially be paid for using fees from cannabis related business liscenses.

The meeting starts at 6- o'clcock and will be live-streamed.

Happening today- the oroville city council will meet to consider adopting district based local elections..

The meeting kicks off at 4:30 with a closed session..

Then opens to the public..

Also on the agenda..

A vote to recognize whether the city joins a local energy aggreation organization..

And to discuss extending the emergency ordinance for temporary housing for camp fire victims. ## you're never more




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pope Francis prays for peace and justice in Nigeria

Vatican City, Oct 25, 2020 / 07:00 am (CNA).- Pope Francis appealed for an end to violence in Nigeria...
CNA - Published

Sivasankar's bail: HC reserves order, says no arrest till Oct 28


newKerala.com - Published

Make your own 3D video games using these creative tools

*TL;DR:* The Complete GameGuru Bundle is on sale for £22.98 as of Oct. 25, saving you 85% on list...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this

DigitalWolf9

Digital Wolf Here's what you need to know about #content localization, it's big business benefits, and how it can help you take… https://t.co/eFXsF97Gpc 5 seconds ago

sarahmac_ox

saz🦁 RT @EllieSandeers: This tier 3 is going to massively affect many people’s mental health’s, so don’t be a grass if you see someone go to see… 10 seconds ago

taetaesheart

𝙰𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚊⁷ 2 YEARS WITH ATEEZ!! GUYS WHAT WAS THE LAST SONG THEY PERFORMED??? i need to know 13 seconds ago

lulabelldesigns

Wonder Woman ✝️❤️🕊💙🛡 RT @GuardDo54627481: @DanPeacock12 @CharismaAlasta1 What we need to do is get organized. They know we are not. If we can prove them wrong t… 14 seconds ago

Sidelighter

www.barrycronin.com RT @jenoconnell: My column: We know the numbers need to come down. Most people accept herd immunity is not a strategy. What we don’t know i… 22 seconds ago

KeepUpWimmi

MOMONEYMOHUNNY RT @KotaTheFriend: 9/10 you know what you need to do.. why you’re not doin it is on you. 27 seconds ago

montyjaxon1

Martin R Jackson RT @devin_salesman: Need an excuse for bad behavior? Say the devil made you do it, then read ‘And the Salesman Came to Town’, 4 free on Ki… 31 seconds ago

nrnxzhda

zahida la RT @maf73: How can anyone see this and not be seething with rage? I feel like I need to hit something just by looking at these pictures.… 33 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hamline University Professor David Schultz Talks Upcoming Election [Video]

Hamline University Professor David Schultz Talks Upcoming Election

Professor David Schultz joins Esme Murphy to discuss the upcoming election (5:41).WCCO Sunday Morning – Oct. 25, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 05:41Published
St. Cloud Police Investigating After Boy, 9, Was Shot Outside Apartment Building [Video]

St. Cloud Police Investigating After Boy, 9, Was Shot Outside Apartment Building

St. Cloud Police are trying to find the gunman who shot a 9-year-old boy last night outside of his apartment building (0:20).WCCO Sunday Morning – Oct. 25, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:20Published
Chicago Weather: Rain And Some Snow Begin A Cold Week [Video]

Chicago Weather: Rain And Some Snow Begin A Cold Week

CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran has the 7 a.m. forecast for Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:54Published