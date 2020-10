The New York Police Department on Tuesday said that there is currently 'no known threat of disruptions' to voting in the weeks leading up to the November 3 presidential election.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions New York City Police Department Municipal police force in the United States HCSO deputy reflects on working at Ground Zero on 9/11, as an NYPD officer



As we mark the 19th anniversary of the deadly terror attacks on 9/11/2001, our country once again unites to honor the heroes who risked, and even lost their lives. Some of those heroes now live right here in Tampa Bay. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:46 Published on January 1, 1970 Car drives through protesters in New York



The New York City Police Department said it is trying to locate the driver ofa car that drove through a group of protesters blocking a street in TimesSquare. A video posted Thursday on social media shows the car jerking throughthe crowd with its horn blaring as demonstrators scramble out of the way. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970