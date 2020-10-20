NBC 26 weather forecast

It will be a rainy night for most, though a little snowy towards around Langlade Country and the far Northwoods.

Eventually this will change over to a little rain there before ending late.

Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Additional periodic chances of rain will continue Thursday and Friday.

Based on where the warm front will be on Thursday, temperatures could be quite different from the Northwoods to the southern Fox Valley 60s(south) vs.

40s(north).

There could even be a rumble of thunder on Thursday with a battle of the airmasses.

Once this storm system exits on Friday, cooler weather with sunny skies return on Saturday.