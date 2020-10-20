Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 04:03s - Published
NBC 26 weather forecast

NBC 26 weather forecast

It will be a rainy night for most, though a little snowy towards around Langlade Country and the far Northwoods.

Eventually this will change over to a little rain there before ending late.

Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Additional periodic chances of rain will continue Thursday and Friday.

Based on where the warm front will be on Thursday, temperatures could be quite different from the Northwoods to the southern Fox Valley 60s(south) vs.

40s(north).

There could even be a rumble of thunder on Thursday with a battle of the airmasses.

Once this storm system exits on Friday, cooler weather with sunny skies return on Saturday.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CalDisasters

CaliforniaDisasters RT @NWSSacramento: 👀You've probably seen our fire weather forecast for this week, and may be wondering, "What's the difference between th… 26 seconds ago

ABC12WX

ABC12WX Another batch of light rain will roll across the area overnight. Lingering clouds Wednesday morning will give way… https://t.co/Xb2DutIvQ9 28 seconds ago

wyopreps

WyoPreps Changes to State XC: The weather forecast has moved 2A & 3A to Friday, Oct. 23, still in Douglas & Afton. 4A is wor… https://t.co/Rz3txzGEQx 3 minutes ago

10weather

Todd Howell RT @WBIRWeather: EVENING FORECAST | Mostly clear and mild with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Good weather for getting outside, enjoy! Su… 3 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News UK weather forecast: Severe weather transformation to blast Britain TODAY with 100mm rain - BRITAIN is set for a se… https://t.co/z7skDWOjQS 4 minutes ago

helio_weather

STHML weather Stockholm Date: 2020-10-21 00:30 Temperature: 7.4°C Summary: Light Rain via https://t.co/tpJz5hZtBA https://t.co/2e2FZ429y8 5 minutes ago

Nick_Weather

Nick Kraynok This is a look at current temperatures across the area. For more weather information, be sure to download the KLBK… https://t.co/SJI7Yex47p 5 minutes ago

luxweather

luxweather Today's #weather #forecast for #Luxembourg: Currently light rain and 12°C with 11km/h winds and 82% humidity. Forecast: low 10°C, high 18°C 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today, a system will be moving in during the afternoon. Areas near the Fox Valley and eastward will see rain developing, but in parts of the Northwoods away from the lake, well NW of Fox Valley. Highs..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:43Published