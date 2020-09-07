Global  
 

Protesters march from Kenosha to Milwaukee to demand justice against police violence

A group of local leaders and activists have arrived in Milwaukee Tuesday after marching all the way from Kenosha, to demand justice against police violence and bring awareness to the importance of early voting.

FIND THIS STORY UNDER DECISION2020.MORE NEWS NOW.16-YEAR-OLD BOY IS DEAD AFTER ASHOOTING NEAR 11TH AND HADLEY.POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR THEPERSON RESPONSIBLE BUT NO OTHERINFORMATION WHAT LED TO THESHOOTING WAS GIVEN.RIGHT NOW A GROUP IS MARCHINGACROSS PARTS OF THE VIEWING AREAFOR JACOB BLAKE, THE MAN SHOT BYKENOSHA POLICE.THIS WAS IN AUGUST.TOM IS LIVE WITH THE GROUP.WHERE ARE THEY NOW?




