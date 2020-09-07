Protesters march from Kenosha to Milwaukee to demand justice against police violence
A group of local leaders and activists have arrived in Milwaukee Tuesday after marching all the way from Kenosha, to demand justice against police violence and bring awareness to the importance of early voting.
RIGHT NOW A GROUP IS MARCHING ACROSS PARTS OF THE VIEWING AREA FOR JACOB BLAKE, THE MAN SHOT BY KENOSHA POLICE. THIS WAS IN AUGUST. TOM IS LIVE WITH THE GROUP. WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
