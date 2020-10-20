Tuatara Hypercar Breaks Speed Records At 316 mph

A small American automaker has just secured the title of world's fastest production car.

SSC North America announced Monday that their Tuatara hypercar reached an average speed of 316.11 mph.

According to CNN, the record-breaking feat came during two dashes outside Las Vegas.

The vehicle was tested on a seven-mile stretch of a Nevada highway on Saturday.

The car also reached the highest speed ever achieved on a public road, at 331.15 mph.

SSC confirmed that two independent witnesses were on-site to verify the world records.