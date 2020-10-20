Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuatara Hypercar Breaks Speed Records At 316 mph

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Tuatara Hypercar Breaks Speed Records At 316 mph

Tuatara Hypercar Breaks Speed Records At 316 mph

A small American automaker has just secured the title of world's fastest production car.

SSC North America announced Monday that their Tuatara hypercar reached an average speed of 316.11 mph.

According to CNN, the record-breaking feat came during two dashes outside Las Vegas.

The vehicle was tested on a seven-mile stretch of a Nevada highway on Saturday.

The car also reached the highest speed ever achieved on a public road, at 331.15 mph.

SSC confirmed that two independent witnesses were on-site to verify the world records.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

SSC Tuatara supercar hits 331 mph, breaks multiple speed records

It is now the 'fastest production vehicle' ever
CBS Sports - Published


Tweets about this